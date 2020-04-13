Despite lockdown, Abuja residents storm malls

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus, residents trooped to markets within Abuja and adjoining Nasarawa State at the weekend for Easter celebration.

Our reporters found markets at Karu and Nyanya in Abuja as well as Mararaba market in Nasarawa State crowded.

Some shopping malls, including the Jabi Lake Mall, Shoprite and Game outlets, also witnessed large patronages.

They, however, had markings for observance of social distancing; while few customers were allowed into the outlets at a time.

It was a similar situation at Next Cash N Carry.

At the Abuja Metropolitan Area Council (AMAC) Market at Lugbe, residents were sighted taking advantage of the market’s opening day on Saturday.

The Jabi Lake Mall was deserted yesterday unlike the previous day.

Three security checkpoints near the Jabi Lake Park prevented people from engaging in fitness activities yesterday.

The Millennium Park at the city centre was not as crowded yesterday as it was during last year’s Easter celebration.

The ShopRite at App Resettlement was also opened but restricted number of gain entrance per time.

Also most of the shopping outlet opens between 9am and 4 pm.

At the other side, the Jabi Lake Park has been having people who gather in the morning for body fitness activities.

The Millennium Park at the city centre was not crowded with people as it was during last year’s Easter celebration.

