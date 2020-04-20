Despite COVID-19, we are committed to operations at seaports – Bello

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Nigerian economic stakeholders, particularly the governments and relevant agencies continue to jointly map out strategies for the purposes of mitigating the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the socio-economic wellbeing of the people and national development, the Nigerian Shippers Council as the regulator of the nation’s seaports, is also proactively adopting measures to keep the ports operational. In this interview, the Chief Executive Officer of the Council, Barr. Hassan Bello, speaks on various initiatives being undertaken by the Council to keep the ports open and optimize its activities without exposing operators to COVID-19 health risks, amongst other issues.

In the last couple of weeks, you have been going round sensitizing port operators on the need to keep the operations at the seaports functional, in line with Federal Government directives. Why do you think keeping the seaports open is necessary?

It has become very important now more than before that the ports remain open. This is because the ports would not only save our economy but we also need the ports to deliver raw materials to our factories to keep our people employed. We need the ports for food security and most importantly, we need the ports to fight the virus in terms of medical equipments and other essential cargoes. But the overall interest is to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

Therefore, the ports must operate along the generally adopted guidelines. This is why we have been going round to ensure that this is maintained so that port operators would check the temperature of people, those who come to do business keep social distancing and also ensuring that port users sanitize their hands. All these must be maintained. Part of the complaints among stakeholders is their inability to access funds to transact business while at the seaports. This, to a large extent, has hindered seamless port operations.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

I’m always scared about the congestion that will happen on both sides if cargo is not taken out of the ports. We have terminals with 95 per cent occupancy rate. We are doing the same thing at Port Harcourt, where people are not allowed to convey their goods from the port. We are aware of the present global constraints, including to international shipping and logistics, and the inability of freight forwarders to access fund.

We have opened up discussions with commercial banks. Some of them have immediately opened two branches in Apapa for the business. Right now freight forwarders can assess funds and pay duties. We are talking with other banks and they will do the same.

During the meering with banks, I drew their attention to the Notice by the Federal Ministry of Finance and Central Bank of Nigeria, which allows operations in the financial system. We note that port operations as indicated by the President are essential and critical services. Considering the impact of port activities on the economy, we have been discussing with banks to extend their services to port operators in order to allow for payment of fees to various agencies and to facilitate clearance of cargoes from ports. We call for synergy amongst port users and government agencies to support the Federal Government efforts in containing the scourge of the deadly virus, while making it possible to sustain port operations during this period.This present situation has indeed caused unimaginable disruption of the logistics supply chain.

Users and providers of services are seemingly unable to carry out their obligations for reasons beyond their control. Nigeria Shippers’ Council, as an arbiter is conscious of the fact that obligations, responsibilities, duties and rights may have been frustrated. Therefore, the Council is discussing with all parties so that a balanced solution can be achieved, especially the issue of demurrage and incentives to facilitate the clearance of goods from the ports.

The devastating effect of the Coronavirus has made it mandatory for these restrictions which we believe are critical to the reduction of transmission of the disease so that health professionals can cope with the challenge.

Sir, it is one thing to get cargoes cleared from the ports and another to ensure that it gets to its final destination. With State Government shutting down their borders, how will truck drivers deliver consignments meant for other states?

We are talking to the authorities to ensure that cargoes are allowed to move freely. Cargo should not be subject to inter-state restrictions; it should reach its destination. I want to also urge clearing agents and importers to use the period of the lockdown to clear their cargoes from the ports and decongest the terminals. In spite of the constraints due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are working to ensure sustained operations at the ports as the nerve of the nation’s economy, to enable citizens fight the spread of the deadly virus.

We need certain essential commodities and medical equipment to move. We have sent circulars to see that port operations are kept on despite the difficulties. Exemption has been made, as far as that is concerned. We also have train running for freight, not for passengers. The government has to find a balance between the safety of the people and the economy. Ports also generate revenue, which is needed now. We urged the Federal Government to exempt cargoes from inter-state restriction on movements, even as the seaports remain operational for cargo clearance. Note that the Shippers’ Council is not acting alone. It is working with many agencies to ensure that the port works optimally. We try as much as possible to see that the operations at the ports is smooth.

How do you ensure that COVID 19 is not imported into Nigeria through the ports?

The Nigerian Ports Authority, the Nigeria Customs Service, Port Health Services and the terminal operators have all taken the necessary measures. Terminal Operators have been taught on how to ensure that those coming into the ports get their hands washed while social distancing is maintained. The Council has been engaging with the Port Health Services to ensure that port users and Nigerians are protected from the Coronavirus as essential goods make their way into the country during this period.

Truck drivers going to the ports to pick essential cargoes must also follow necessary health guidelines. The Council would take stricter observation of people who come to the ports by the buses provided by it.

Why did you deem it necessary to provide free bus ride for port operators?

The Council has also been inundated with complaints bordering around movement of people because of the lockdown. We have restated our commitment to ensure smooth port operations for stakeholders despite the Coronavirus pandemic across the globe. To that effect, the Council has provides buses to and from the seaports. The buses will leave designated locations at 8am during this lockdown period with effect from 1st April, 2020. The route includes Festac by Apple junction; Okokomaiko, at Alakija under bridge; Surulere, by National Stadium; Oshodi at Charity bus stop and Ikeja at Ikeja along bus stop. This is to ensure seamless movement for freight forwarders and other port users during the lockdown. In Lagos, interested members have availed themselves of this service. As port economic regulator and trade facilitator, Nigerian Shippers’ Council has taken steps to ensure that cargo flow continues. It is against this background that the Council stepped up its engagement with port operators by providing transportation to and from the ports daily for freight forwarders during the period of the lockdown. Seaports in the hardest-hit countries have continued without hindrance, and goods have continued to move around.

Manufacturing of goods cannot be halted, otherwise, economies would be in bigger trouble than they are set to be as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak of the COVID-19 has further shown the need for electronic transactions at Nigerian ports. The ports need to have a national single window where agencies would be talking to each other. If as a freight forwarder you do not have business to do at the port, please don’t come out, stay in your house. Today, when I came to Apapa, I was surprised at the number of vehicles I saw and it seems there has been no lockdown. This is very wrong. People must stay at home. Except it is essential, please don’t come out.

Some freight forwarders have been arrested by security operatives while on their way to work. What is Council do to ensure that those who have genuine business to do at the ports are not victimized?

We have been interfacing with the Lagos State Commissioner of Police over some freight forwarders that were arrested on their way to the port. Those arrested have now been released. We need to get cargo, especially of essential commodities and raw materials to their destinations unhindered. That is why we engaged the Lagos Police boss.

Can you quantify in monetary terms how much government is losing during the lockdown period?

One cannot estimate it. But it is in billions of naira. This is why we are working round the clock to ensure that the ports operates optimally.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App