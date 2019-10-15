Desecration of Qur’an: Zamfara to enact death penalty for culprits

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Bello Bello Muhammad Matawalle of Zamfara state said his government would soon enact a capital punishment law against the desecration of the holy Qur’an in the state.

The Governor made this known while receiving a report from the committee for the review of activities of the State Ministry of Religious Affairs, religious Commissions and committees under the leadership of the former State Deputy Governor, Mallam Ibrahim Wakkala Muhammad.

Matawalle said he had remained sad with the way some people perpetrate the unholy act of desecration of the holy Qur’an in the state.

He explained that to bring an end to the unholy act, his government would soon enact capital punishment laws in the State that would deal with all related offences.

He added that Shariah court judges would also be under careful watch in the way and manner they handled such cases as serious punitive measures would be applied on any erring judge for the purpose of discipline as no amount of punishment would be too severe on such judges or the offenders.

Matawalle also appealed to Islamic scholars in the state to sensitize people on the importance of peace, unity and love for one another for the purpose of having a purified society that is free from all crimes.

Matawalle also reminded people of the State on the importance of repenting from such sins and return to Almighty Allah.

Earlier, the Chairman of the committee Mallam Ibrahim Wakkala Called for the renaming of the State Ulama Consultative Council (UCC) to Zamfara State Fatwah Council with a chairman that would be called Mufti of the State.

He also said there was need for the government to review the existing laws where competent Ulamas who are knowledgeable in Islamic jurisprudence, reputable and upright in character with adequate exposure on contemporary issues to serve as members of the Mufti Council.

Wakkala committee also advised the government to continue with its laudable policies of economic growth, poverty alleviation and fight against insecurity for greater success and acceptability in the state.

The presentation of the report was attended by the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Alhaji Bala Bello Maru, Head of Service, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, Honourary Adviser to the Governor, Ambassador Bashir Yuguda and Permanent Secretary Government House Alhaji Lawali Ibrahim Kaura among others.

