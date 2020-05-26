‘Deregulation key to attracting investments in downstream sector’

ADVERTISEMENT

Petroleum products marketers in the country have said that deregulation remains an enabler for attracting private sector investments into the downstream subsector of the nation’s hydrocarbon resources industry.

The marketers, who spoke at the just concluded Nigerian Petroleum Downstream Summit Webinar, in Lagos said the downstream industry required significant investments to raise standards along the supply chain.

They, however, said investors required an attractive environment, devoid of uncertainties to invest in any economy

The panelists commended the government for taking the issue of full deregulation seriously, noting that the country would benefit by going beyond the current steps taken.

They told the audience of their full support for government’s policy on alternative fuels such as CNG.

According to the industry players, the conversation with government and other stakeholders continues to ensure the process is completed as soon as possible, creating a win-win situation for Nigerians, the government, stakeholders, and the industry.

The panelists also opined that maintaining the petrol subsidy (which results in operational inefficiencies and is not sustainable) would not be an appropriate channel to support or plan for the future of Nigeria.

They added that instead, the removal of price controls, allowing market forces and competition to determine prices, especially for PMS, will benefit the country and the industry.

The panelists said that appropriate legislation needed to be put in place and enforced as deregulation could only be as effective as the legal framework put in place to guide it.

Contributors to the online discussion were Mr. Adetunji Oyebanji, MD 11 Plc and Chairman Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN); Dame Winifred Akpani, MD Northwest Petroleum and Gas Company Limited; and also the Chairman Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN).

Others include, Hajia Amina Maina, Group Chief Operating Officer MRS Holdings Limited, Mr. Huub Stokman, CEO OVH Energy Marketing Limited, and others.

