Deputy Speaker berates proponents of #RevolutionNow

The Deputy Speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly Shehu Dalhatu Tafoki has berated the #RevolutionNow advocates, describing their action as insincere in the quest for an enduring Democracy in the country.

Tafoki, in a statement issued in Katsina, said calling for revolution was not right for a nation that is fast developing.

“Those calling for revolution are insincere and unfortunately too. They are taking advantage of the President’s magnanimity to gain cheap publicity in a crude and unpopular manner.

“I am happy that Nigerians know better and have done what is expected by ignoring the calls.” he said

According to him, Nigeria had never had a better choice than now under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that what was required from well meaning Nigerians is understanding and support towards the establishment of an egalitarian Nation.

He said the nation’s Constitution had provided the avenues to right any wrong in the polity, saying that the use of the ballot paper to effect the change of government is one of such.

“I’m not joining issues here but these advocates must not go scot-free. They must be made to bear the consequences of testing the will of the people who elected the government through a legitimate means”‎

