Deputy Speaker appoints Puma media spokesman

Th‎e Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, has approved the appointment of Mr. Muhammadu Umar Puma as Chief Press Secretary.

Until his appointment, Puma who hails from Gombe State, was the Chairman of the House of Representatives Press Corps.

A release from the Office of the Deputy Speaker on Thursday, also announced the appointment of Dr. Aminu Malle from Taraba State as Chief of Staff.

Malle, who holds a Ph.D in Animal Production and Management from the Federal University of Technology Yola, was a member of the House of Representatives between 2011 and 2019.

‎Other appointees include Nanven Nimfel, Special Adviser, Political Affairs; Sani Abdu, Special Adviser, Budget; Lumuba Adeh, Special Assistant; Abdullahi Mohammed, Special Assistant, Economic Matters; Suleiman Abubakar, Special Assistant, Investment.

According to the release, “the appointments takes immediate effect.‎”

