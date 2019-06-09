Deputy Senate Presidency: Alimikhena has not step down – Aide

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Francis Alimikhena has not stepped down from the race to become the next Deputy Senate President of the ninth National Assembly.

Benjamin Atu, the media aide to Sen. Alimikhena, disclosed this in Benin, Edo state in a chat with our reporter on Sunday.

He spoke in reaction to a rumour that Alimikhena has backed down from the race since his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has allegedly endorsed Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege for the position.

“If APC can give us a better alternative then Senator Alimikhena will do such but as a military man, it is unthinkable that Senator Francis Alimikhena would chicken out of a race where he has the good will of all the Senators both in PDP and APC,” he said.

He said Alimikhena has not informed him of his stepping down from the race, noting that whatever was published in some media was not true.

“How can the National Leadership of APC be calling for the removal of Oshiomhole and at the same time using Oshiomhole as a basis to substitute Senator Alimikhena? Was David Mark not the Senate President when Audu Ogbe was the PDP National Chairman?

According to him, the International communities will mock our democracy if we keep depriving the best hands to justify unrealistic conclusion.

He called on Senators not listen to side talks and vote for Sen. Alimikhena who he said is the best person for the position of Deputy Senate President, adding that Alimikhena has become a political orphan without a Godfather with the supposed endorsement by the APC.

“The Senate need leaders that can unify the National Assembly; Alimikhena represent such a consensus figure among the Senators. This is the why we are confident that Senators will elect him as Deputy Senate President,” he said.

