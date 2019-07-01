DEPOWA graduates 40 in skills acquisition programme

ADVERTISEMENT

The President, Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA), Omobolanle Olonisakin has said 40 participants graduated from its vocational training centre.

She made this known during the graduation ceremony of the batch seven trainees of the DEPOWA skills acquisition centre in Abuja.

She said 16 of the trainees were widows while five were vulnerable youth, trained over six months in vocations include catering, tailoring and makeup art.

She added that a total of 228 students, which is made up of seven sets, had graduated from the skills acquisition centre, out of which 112 were widows.

