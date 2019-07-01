Breaking News
Benue: Scores feared dead in tanker explosionNiMET releases weather predictions for TuesdayBREAKING: OPEC re-elects Nigeria’s Barkindo as Secretary-GeneralBREAKING: Labour plans nationwide strike over minimum wage
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. DEPOWA graduates 40 in skills acquisition programme
ADVERTISEMENT

DEPOWA graduates 40 in skills acquisition programme

By Ronald Mutum Published Date

The President, Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA), Omobolanle Olonisakin has said 40 participants graduated from its vocational training centre.

She made this known during the graduation ceremony of the batch seven trainees of the DEPOWA skills acquisition centre in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said 16 of the trainees were widows while five were vulnerable youth, trained over six months in vocations  include catering, tailoring and makeup art.

She added that a total of 228 students, which is made up of seven sets, had graduated from the skills acquisition centre, out of which 112 were widows.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.