Depoliticize fight against corruption, Tambuwal urges

By Rakiya A. Muhammad and Abubakar Auwal, Sokoto Published Date
Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on Monday harped on the need to depoliticize the fight against corruption in the country.

He also said the best way of fighting corruption is through strengthening institutions.

Tambuwal stated this at the signing of Memorandum of Understanding between Sokoto State Government and the United Nations (UN) on the 2019 UN Sustainable Development Partnership framework work plan at the Government House in Sokoto. The initiative was also launched today.

“We need to depoliticized fight against corruption; it should be holistic, not selective prosecution by a section with political powers,” he said.

He advocated separation between the office of Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and that of the Minister of Justice for the fight against corruption to succeed in the country.

The governor expressed support to efforts towards strengthening democracy and good governance in the country.

Tambuwal, who is the Vice Chairman of Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF), reiterated his readiness to partner with the UN and its agencies towards achievement of sustainable development goals.

Earlier, the UN Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon, stressed the need to tackle what he described as mega trends in Nigeria.

He listed them to include explosive demographic growth, multi-dimensional poverty, pervasive corruption, increase in equality, impact of climatic change, insecurity and the empowerment of women.

