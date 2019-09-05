Deplorable Gulani LG roads in Yobe

ADVERTISEMENT

Let me call on the Executive Governor of our beloved Yobe state. It is good to note that you have already hit the ground running with the declaration of a State of Emergency in the educational sector and equally kick started the mass housing projects and other infrastructure in some parts of the state, this is really commendable.

However, sir, I want to quickly draw your kind attention to the lingering problems of the reconstruction/rehabilitation of Buni-Gari, Bara-Gulani- Fikayel-Wade and Dadin Kowa roads.

As we all know, roads networking contributions very immensely to economic development and growth by bringing social benefits to the people.

In addition, it provides access to employment opportunities, health care and educational and other services that make up both intra and inter – state activities easier.

Therefore, it is important to emphasize that the 143 kilometres roads which pass through the three states of Yobe, Borno and Gombe States respectively, the contract for its construction was first awarded in the year 1999. It is disturbing and worrisome too, that work on these roads, which is also an important link with Gombe-Biu to Maiduguri, has stopped without any explanation.

Though, it is a federal government’s project, its stoppage has affected economic activities in the area as farmers can no longer transport farm produces, goods and services across the adjoining states very easily which would have actually boosted the commodity markets in that area.

The 43 kilometres of this road along the Teteba- Wade in Yamaltu- Deba Loca government of Gombe State,has not been liked up and has currently cut off the surrounding villages from the other parts of Yobe state.

Your Excellency Sir, we are fully aware that the contract for the construction/ rehabilitation of the Buni-Gari, Fikayel and Wade roads was re-awarded in the year 2003, but yet with little to show for it.

The continued neglect of these road projects by the federal government and subsequent previous administrations in the state, has brought untold hardship on our people.

Gulani Local Government Local Government Area is among the top in Yobe State that has the highest mineral deposits which include: Diatomite, Limestone, Kaolin, Gypsum, Quartz, Ball Clay, Shale, Bentonite, Spring Water, Amethyst, Granite among others.

It is also one of the Local Government Areas with arable lands that produces in large commercial quantity Agro raw materials such as Wheat, Sorghum, Rice, Millet, Cowpea, Groundnut, Gum Arabic, Sorrel (Zobo Fruits), Onions, Tomatoes, Pepper, Cotton, Livestock, Maize, Kenaf, among several others.

In addition, it is capable of producing large quantity of farm produce by local farmers at Dadinkowa Dam as well as the tributaries of River Ashaka at Ruhu and Kushimaga which is suitable for dry season farming activities.

Therefore, we wish to appeal to you, to use your good office and the opportunity that Allah has given you to do something about these roads so as to bring succour to our people whose economic activities, livelihood and related developmental issues, have been hampered by the deplorable state of the roads.

Abdulmumin Kolo Gulani wrote from Damaturu

