Dep gov’s defection not a threat to APC in Ondo – Adelami

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Chief Olayide Owolabi Adelami, has said the defection of the Deputy Governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi, to PDP is not a threat to the APC.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja yesterday after submitting his nomination form to contest the APC governorship primary election, he said the party members in the state were united and would work together to retain the state.

On his choice of primary election mode, Adelami said, “The popular opinion is a direct primary. I normally refer to it as election before election, nobody will be disenchanted and everybody will be given opportunity to express themselves.”

