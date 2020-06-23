Dentists want greater security for medical practitioners in Zamfara

ADVERTISEMENT

Zamfara State chapter of the Medical and Dental Consultants of Nigeria (MDCAN) has appealed to security agencies to provide full security cover for medical practitioners as they strive to save the lives of citizens.

The call was made in a communiqué issued to newsmen in Gusau, on Monday, at the end of an emergency meeting held by the MDCAN over the recent gruesome murder of a member of the body, Dr. Enoch Okpara, in Gusau

The communiqué, jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the state’s branch of MDCAN, Dr. Usman Abdullahi and Dr. Tume Alfred respectively, condemned the murder of Dr. Okpara, a Consultant Gynaecologist, and called on security agencies, especially the police, to fast track investigation to bring the killers to justice.

The body further stated that unveiling the perpetrators would further reassure doctors and other citizens of the safety of their lives and property.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

The communiqué further described the death of Okpara as “painful and devastating to the medical profession in the country as he was a dedicated medical doctor in the service of humanity.”

Dr. Okpara was, until his death, a Senior Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist with the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau.

He was found dead and burnt at his Mareri quarters’ residence in Gusau after he had been cut several times on the 12th of this month.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App