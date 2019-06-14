Democracy Day: Zulum moves to resuscitate agrarian communities in Borno

ADVERTISEMENT

The celebration of the maiden June 12 Democracy Day in Borno State came with a commitment by the state government to resuscitate agrarian communities by rebooting agricultural activities across the insurgency-ridden state.

This expression of commitment by Governor Babagana Zulum during his Democracy Day address in Maiduguri came amidst complaints by women farmers in the state over inaccessibility to loans, under the Anchor Borrowers Programme, to boost their agricultural production.

“As an agrarian state, my immediate concern is to ensure a quick return to farming. I am committed to ensuring that farmlands in all accessible communities are opened up now, adequate farm inputs provided and security given to protect both farms and farmers.

“I have opened talks with development partners and the Central Bank of Nigeria to generously assist with the necessary inputs and soft loans and grants to empower our famers,” Zulum said.

He charged the people of the state to take full advantage of the onset of this year’s rainy season to ensure that the rural populace, who depend largely on agriculture for their livelihoods, are positively engaged.

Some women, who spoke to Kanem Trust, complained that two years after they had fulfilled the requirement of opening a bank account for loans under the anchor borrowers scheme they had not yet been able to access any loan.

Zainab Mohammed, Halima Yakubu, Rachael John, Hauwa Agga, Fati Bukar and Hamsatu Saleh, who have been farming for five years now, appealed to the governor for startup capital to boost their business.

