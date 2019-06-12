  1. Home
Democracy Day: Special parade excites dignitaries

By Ismail Mudashir Published Date

Dignitaries were thrilled on Wednesday by a special parade organised by the members of Nigeria’s Armed Forces at the Eagle Square, Abuja, venue of the Democracy Day celebration.

Members of the Armed Forces including the Army, Navy, Air Force and Police are thrilling the dignitaries in parade march, in slow and quick time.

The parade march was being done after President Muhammadu Buhari inspected guards of parade and acknowledged cheers from invited guests.

