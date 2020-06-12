Democracy Day: Reflect on Nigeria’s challenges, URNI tells politicians

ADVERTISEMENT

The Unveiling and Rebranding Nigeria Initiative, on Friday charged Nigerian politicians to review and reflect on challenges facing the country since its independence and when democracy returned in 1999.

Chairman, Board of Trustees of URNI and former diplomat, Amb. Hassan Tukur, who gave this admonition in a statement, also tasked the federal government to leverage on growing technology to solve insecurity challenges, unemployment and many other problems.

He noted that the initiative would do everything in its capacity to mobilise all change agents to effect positive changes in Nigeria’s socio-economic and political landscape.

The former diplomat stated: “Indeed, we’ve come a long way together and this period offers us an opportunity to reflect on the journey so far – the challenges that we have faced (and are still facing) and the opportunities that stare us in the face.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

“In all of these, we will be presented with choices – to start a pity-party about our socio-political challenges (which everyone already knows), to weep over all of our missed opportunities.

“We will be doing our part to mobilize a mass of change agents and leveraging the scaling effect of technology to push for a positive renaissance in our nationhood.

“We will tell our story in a way that fosters hope and emphasizes the positives and hopefully create a new narrative that will contribute towards making our nation a desirable one to live in.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App