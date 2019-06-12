Democracy Day: Osinbajo, Lawan, Gbajabiamila arrive Eagle Square

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila have just arrived Eagle Square, Abuja venue of today’s Democracy Day.

Osinbajo arrived around 9:55am together with his wife, Dolapo. The arrival of the president and invited world leaders are being expected.

