Democracy Day: Oodua Youth urge Buhari to unite Nigeria, end terrorism

The leadership of Oodua Youth Parliament (OYP) has felicitated with the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the occasion of Democracy Day, 2019, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to re-unite the country and double up efforts in fight against terrorism, banditry and all forms of insecurity.

The Youth group in a statement by its speaker, Ambassador Abdulmajeed O. Oyeniyi appealed to the President to end the insecurity that has maligned the growth, development and unity of the country.

“Our heroes past laboured hard with the last drop of their blood, forsook their immediate families, left their comfort zones, they were imprisoned and gave their lives for we all to enjoy the freedom of speech, choice, decision, privacy and non-autocratic rule named Democracy. The Late MKO Abiola contributed his own quota and he is today remembered for it. We enjoin President Muhammadu Buhari to see these as a better avenue to reunite the country in order to reclaim her lost glory,”

“June 12 is no doubt a long walk to victory, the victory that was never celebrated, courtesy of the broad daylight rape on democracy. The rape, which came as a rude shock to meaningful Nigerians as June 12 was suppose to be the real celebration and anniversary of Democracy in Nigeria following the victory of the late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola at the poll. However, the victory that was denied aborted the first birth of Democracy in Nigeria as the then military head of state over-ruled the people’s decision and choice. Nigeria today celebrates 20years of unbroken democracy,” he said.

The group also appealed to Mr. President to find a lasting solution to the crisis and division within the apex body of Nigeria youths, the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) by appointing a reasonable, meaningful and youthful minded people as the Minister and Senior Special Adviser (SSA) respectively. “We must understand that the division of youth is costly as it may birth the division of the entire nation,” he stated while he urged all youth bodies in Nigeria to embrace and uphold peace.

The leadership of Oodua Youth Parliament (OYP) also felicitated with the leadership of the ninth Senate led by Mr Ahmad Lawan, the Senate President and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker, house of representative; enjoining the duo to put in their best to sponsor and pass bills that will impact positively on Nigerians.

