Democracy Day: NYCN urges elected officials to focus on youths

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has urged all those elected to govern and represent the people at national and state levels to give more attention to issues that border on the well-being of the Nigerian youths.

NYCN President, Comrade John Oladele Nihi, in a statement issued on Wednesday on the occasion of Nigeria’s Democracy Day, congratulated all those that emerged victorious during the 2019 general elections.

He however said that the onus now lies on them to justify the mandates given to them by working hard to deliver the much needed development and good governance to the people.

“We trust that the elected candidates appreciate the trust imposed on them and the hope and expectations of the electorate for a better Nigeria where the good of the majority of Nigerians is the guiding principle of Government.

“While we agree that we are not where we want to be as a nation, we may also be forced to acknowledge that we are not where we use to be even though our speed and approach to development leaves much to be desired.

“We expect that the agenda of the new administration in the first 100 days in office would be to tackle the problems of infrastructural deficiency, unemployment, insecurity, pervasive corruption, and revenue leakages.

“Though these issues are pressing, the National Youth Council of Nigeria expects the administration to also set out as part of its agenda, the amendment and reformation of Nigerian laws to make them meet present day challenges.

“Government policies must favour the Nigerian youth and to actualise the desired change agenda, there must be reformation of our laws to give legal backing to the change agenda.

“The NYCN offers its unflinching support to the administration in the exercise of amending, reforming and update of Nigerian laws.

“We want to implore all Nigerian youths to continue to keep faith with the nation, remain law abiding, get involved in governance and learn to hold our leaders accountable as the concise explanation as to why we have not been able to experience real development in spite of our rich human and capital resources is due to massive deficit in leadership,” Nihi said.

