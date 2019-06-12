Democracy Day: Nigerian refugees in Niger, Cameroon to return home – Borno governor

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s hope for over 100,000 Nigerian refugees in Niger and Cameroon Republics to return to their respective home communities in Borno state, says the state governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum.

Governor Zulum announced this in his Democracy Day speech in Maiduguri on Wednesday, saying he would do everything within his authority to fast-track preparations for their return home soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Trust reports that there are about 75,000 Nigerian refugees in Niger Republic and over 40,000 in Cameroon, according to official figures.

They were chased out of Borno State to the neighbouring francophone countries over the last 10 years by Boko Haram insurgency.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have planned to take a visit to Niger and Cameroon within the next two weeks to confer with our compatriots there and work out modalities for their return and resettlement,” he said.

Governor Zulum vowed to take the insecurity in the state by the horns, saying, “the right time to enjoy democracy is now after years of insecurity.”

“We are going to face all the challenges of insecurity squarely until we are out of this mess,” he assured.

He stressed what he described as his avowed commitment to the restoration of security, saying, “within two weeks of my assumption of office, I have held talks with the President and the Chief of Army Staff on the issue of security.”

Governor Zulum said he had garnered sufficient support to take every necessary action towards restoring peace and security in the state, stressing that he would not hesitate to take any such necessary action.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the military for the level of peace and security attained in the state which, he maintained, provided the enabling environment for progress.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App