Democracy Day: June 12 is Buhari’s enduring legacy – SDP

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) said the declaration of June 12 as the nation’s new Democracy Day in honour of the role of MKO Abiola will ever remain one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s enduring legacies.

The SDP National Chairman, Professor Tunde Adeniran, in a message yesterday, said in the annals of the nation’s political history and democratic evolution, June 12 had come to symbolize the most epochal national event of contemporary Nigeria.

Adeniran said June 12, 1993 was the historic day that the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola emerged as the defining symbol of the unity in diversity of modern Nigeria.

He stressed the need for governments at all levels as well as the political elite in general to work towards achieving the great potentials of the country by consolidating the democracy that Abiola and other martyrs laboured and died for to make significant meaning in the life of the average Nigerian.

He said there is need to give due regards to the fine details of democratic creeds of an open society, including ideals of rights and freedom, civil liberty, rule of law, social justice, equity, peoples’ welfare and human dignity, among others.

