Democracy Day: Governor Mohammed says June 12 significant, special

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has described June 12 as a significant and special day in the history of democracy in Nigeria.

He disclosed this in a statement by his Spokesperson, Dr Ladan Salihu saying that, the celebration of the day was in recognition of late MKO Abiola’s contributions to democracy in the country and remembering the freest election ever held in the country.

“This year’s Democracy Day is unique and significant in a very special way. We recall, Mr President on June 12 last year recognised late Chief MKO Abiola as the true democratically elected president in the 1992 General Elections.“

“He also honoured the late MKO Abiola with the title of GCON. Mr President also declared June 12 of every year as Democracy Day. This move was adopted by the National Assembly. Our President has already signed the bill into law,”he said.

Governor Mohammed praised late MKO Abiola for his heroism and dynamism as well as his exemplary contributions to the evolution of Nigeria’s democracy.

He reminded that, his administration has a mission to provide the needed development to the people of Bauchi state through the tradition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The best way to celebrate Democracy day is to upgrade the living standard of our citizens through the provision of critical infrastructure, ensuring sound education, stimulating Agricultural growth and qualitative Healthcare for Bauchi State citizens, ” he said.

The governor called on people of the state to be vigilant and give maximum cooperation to security agencies which will enable them maintain law and order as according to him, they are the bedrocks of development.

He also urged religious and community leaders to help in the quest to develop the state as well as pray for Nigeria, Bauchi State and their leaders for peace and tranquility to reign in the country.

He said that with prayers and support of citizens and all stakeholders in the state, it will be listed among the best in the country in years to come.

