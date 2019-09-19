Delta to spend N1bN on River Niger Bridge, others

ADVERTISEMENT

Delta State government has commenced intervention work on the Asaba end of the Niger Bridge along the Benin-Onitsha Highway.

Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye and his counterpart in information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who led a team on a tour of the projects, Wednesday, said the state will commit over N1 billion on the repairs.

The works commissioner explained that the affected segment, spanning about 1.5kms to the neck of the Niger Bridge, failed when the laterite underneath caved.

Aguoye said another intervention in ongoing at Ubulu-Okiti junction, about 300 metres along the Benin-Onitsha expressway.

“Here at the Asaba Head Bridge, we are doing 1.5km, the scope of work here involves the excavation of materials and reintroducing sharp sand,” he said.

Our reporter observed that commuters plying the route face difficult times as taxis and buses charge exorbitant rates from Asaba to Onitsha due to the poor condition of the road.

At the Benin-Sapele-Benin-Sapele-Warri road, Site Engineer, Mr Justin Nwoko of Obakpor J.U Construction said though the work was tedious it would be of good quality and be delivered on time.

According to Nwoko, the company has a proven record of accomplishment as it has executed quality construction work on a portion of the same Warri-Sapele road that is still standing.

“This work will be handled professional and delivered on time. We have been here for one week now. The terrain is mashy and because of the downpour, it is giving us some challenge.

“But we appeal to the people to bear with us.This job should have been done by the Federal Government but the Delta government is intervening to make it easier for commuters,” he said.

