Delta SSG, information commissioner test positive for COVID-19

Delta State government has disclosed that the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Chiedu Ebie, and Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, who made this known in a statement yesterday in Asaba said both officials showed mild symptoms of the virus lately and consequently subjected themselves to test.

He said that both men have been moved to an isolation centre and are responding well to treatment.

