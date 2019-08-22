Delta Rep aspirant loses out at Supreme Court

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, struck out the case filed by Chief Julius Akpovoka challenging the candidacy of the Member representing Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency, Rev. Francis Ejiroghene Waive.

The apex court, while affirming the candidature of Rev. Waive as authentic candidate of the APC, described the appeal filed by Akpovoka as “abuse of court process” which should not have been mentioned in the first instance.

Akpovoka is one of the aspirants for the APC ticket for the House of Representatives in the last general elections but lost to Waive. He had approached the court seeking to be declared winner over a forged document indicating that the Waive had withdrawn from the race.

