Delta Port receives nine vessels of petroleum products

The Delta Port will soon come alive with the arrival of nine vessels carrying petroleum products.

The move is an effort to optimally utilize port facilities in Delta State and create user friendliness in port operations in the area.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has in its internal bulletin, Shipping Position, said, “It is expecting nine vessels laden with fuel, bitumen and other products at the Delta ports.”

The Authority listed some of the expected ships to include Ochard, Imen, MV Grand Demeter MT San Biagio and MV Charisma L.

It stated, “The vessels are expected between May 20 and May 30.”

The publication reads in Part: “NPA made one declaration on MT Unicorn voyager laden with decanted water on Wednesday. Seven ships were awaited at the Fair bouy. One was to load crude oil, while others were to discharge products. Two ships, Remi and Marie Claire, were awaiting anchorage at the Escravos Bar and KoKo anchorage for maintenance and loading general cargoes respectively.”

With this, the NPA management is driving cargo traffic to other ports in other to decongest the Lagos Ports Complex and Tin-Can Island Port Complex. Once this is achieved, the gridlock being witnessed along the Apapa ports access roads will be a thing of the past.

