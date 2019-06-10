Delta: Obovwori returns as speaker, elects Ochor as deputy

ADVERTISEMENT

Incumbent speaker, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has been returned elected as the Speaker of 7th Delta State House of Assembly while Hon Ochor Ochor of Ukwuani Constituency elected deputy speaker.

Renewing his oath of office, he quickly declared to work harder in the interest of prosperity and development of the State.

He acknowledged the cordial support and relationship of the Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa with the House of Assembly.

The two time favoured Speaker, also appreciated members of the House for their show of solidarity and reposing of impeccable confidence in him to carry on.

Also honourable member representing Ukwuani Constituency, Hon. Ochor Chris Ochor was elected deputy speaker.

Ochor, a second timer, was former Director Services of DESOPADEC, was elected to replace Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi who previously held the office.

