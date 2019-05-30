Breaking News
Delta North: Court of Appeal sacks Nwoko, reinstates Nwaoboshi

By John Chuks Azu Published Date

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has voided the declaration of Ned Nwoko as Senator-elect for Delta North Senatorial District.

A three-member panel of the court on Thursday faulted the suit by Nwoko at the Federal High Court in Abuja, which voided the results of the PDP primary which in 2018 produced Peter Nwaoboshi, saying it was incompetent.

The panel held that the matter was filed outside the 14 days provided in the Fourth Alteration of the Nigerian Constitution.

“As at the time the matter was filed, it was statute barred. We set aside the decision of the Federal High Court and strike out the case,” it ruled.

Details later…

