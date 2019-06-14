Delta monarch meets Obasanjo, worried over Ganduje – Sanusi feud

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dein of Agbor Kingdom in Delta State, His Royal Majesty Benjamin Ikenchuku (Keagborekuzi I) has met former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State, expressing worry over the feud between Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi, who led to balkanisation of the Kano emirate.

The monarch who was on his way back from Cotonou, Republic of Benin, where he was made a Chancellor of a University, explained that he visited Obasanjo to converse with him over the dispute.

The Dein also expressed worry over alleged Fulanisation issue, the country’s security situation among other challenges.

Speaking shortly after the visit Obasanjo, he noted that contrary to the claims on the former President, “he remained an Elder statesman that is committed to the progress, peace and unity of this country, irrespective of positions in certain quarters. His views have not changed about Nigeria even as at today that I met him.”

The Monarch submitted that with the military background that President Muhammadu Buhari shares with Obasanjo, it was evident that “they both need each other to be able to help steer this country forward.”

The Dein of Agbor, however, commended and thanked President Buhari for reappointing one of his Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emeifele.

“Let me use this opportunity to commend and thank Mr. President for giving us back for the very first time, a two-term CBN governor, Godwin Emeifele, a worthy son of Agbor. I felt it would have been very dangerous if he had been changed at this sensitive time of our economy situation. So, I have to thank Mr. President for that”, he said.

