Delta Line bus crushes pregnant woman to death on Onitsha-Asaba expressway

A Delta Line bus, the Delta State government-owned commercial transport, crushed a pregnant woman to death along the Onitsha-Asaba expressway by Koka Junction in Asaba.

The incident occurred when the pregnant woman, who had already crossed to the median, awaiting a break in traffic, made attempt to crossover to Ibusa side of the road.

An eyewitness account said she was crushed by the Delta Line bus with registration number DT273B2B, coming from the Onitsha end, as the bus failed brake and ran into the woman.

A man was standing side by side on the median with the deceased woman, the eyewitness further narrated, but was lucky to have jumped off the spot before the accident occurred.

The driver was said to have alighted from the accidented bus and took to his heels when the accident happened for fear of an attack by angry mob.

One of the eyewitnesses, a hawker, said he was directly opposite the woman selling his items at the Coker side of the road when the tragic accident happened.

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), who were nearby when the accident happened, quickly mobilised a conveyor truck and evacuated the bus from the ever busy federal highway.

Daily Trust gathered that all the occupants of the bus survived the accident.

The Koka junction on Asaba-Onitsha expressway, which is dissected by the Warri-Ughelli road, is the major entry point into Asaba, Delta State capital and had been a flashpoint of incessant ghastly vehicle accidents.

