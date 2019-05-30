Delta: IPoB `sit-at-home` directive grinds interstate traffic, lulls economic activities

ADVERTISEMENT

Thursday’s `sit-at-home` order by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), grinded interstate traffic movement and lulled business and economic activities in Asaba, Delta state capital and environs.

Areas in and around Asaba mostly affected by the group’s order include Oko, Okwe, Bonsaac, Oduke, Abraka park, Akwebunu, Jarret, Cable Point, Traffic Light, believed to be dominated by adherents.

Commercial buses that route Asaba to Onitsha particularly complied with the secessionists order and stayed away, causing intending commuters and traders going to Onitsha, the largest commodities market in Africa, to stand by the bus stops stranded.

Our Correspondent also observed that the ever busy traffic on the Benin-Asaba-Onitsha expressway witnessed very scanty vehicular movement apparently caused by total compliance in the East, especially Onitsha.

Daily Trust checks confirmed that schools, shops and business concerns were shut down in these areas in compliance with the sit-at-home order

A resident in Okwe, Israel Chiagozie attributed the compliance to the proximity of the mentioned areas of Asaba to Onitsha and gateway to the South East Nigeria, stronghold of the secessionist group.

However, schools, offices shops and corporate outfits were open to business in the heart of the state capital and government areas, in defiance IPOB order, as people went about their lawful activities without fear of molestation.

