Delta governor, wife recover from COVID-19

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, has recovered from COVID-19 infection.

Governor Okowa, who disclosed this on Tuesday through his official twitter handle @IAOkowa, said he recovered alongside his wife and other members of his family.

The tweets read: “My wife, my daughter and I have tested negative for COVID 19, along with other members of the family.

“We give God all praise and wish to appreciate all who have interceded for us in prayers.

“I appeal to all residing in Delta to obey all instructions/ regulations in our collective fight to stop the transmission of the virus.

“God bless you all…Sen, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.”

Daily Trust reported on July 1st that the governor and his wife tested positive a week after his daughter tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Recall that the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Chiedu Ebie, and the state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, tested positive for the virus weeks ago.

Both officials were reported to have shown mild symptoms of the virus and consequently subjected themselves to the test.

They were moved to an isolation centre where they were reported to be stable and responding to treatment.

