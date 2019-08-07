Delta governor to FIFA: We’ll provide best venue for Women U-20 World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT

Delta state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has assured the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) that Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, will provide best venue for the tournament as Nigeria bids to host U-20 Women’s World Cup in 2020.

Okowa gave the assurance on Wednesday in Asaba when FIFA team on inspection of facilities in the stadium visited him.

He said his administration was determined to put in place any further facility that would be needed for the competition.

Okowa recalled international events such as the 21st Africa Senior Athletics Competition, Super Eagles matches with Seychelles and Egypt, among others, which had been hosted at the stadium without any hitch.

He added that hosting the World Cup would be a great event that would be welcomed by football enthusiasts and all Deltans.

“I am glad that you are here to inspect sporting facilities in our state; as a government, we have continued to do the best we can to develop sporting facilities and we have done very well in that area.

“It is good that you are happy with the facilities we have on ground and the compliments from you will help us to continue to do the best that we can; Asaba and our state generally is peaceful.

“As a state government, we will do everything that we can within our reach, to ensure that we have a successful event,” the governor said.

Earlier, the President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, had said that the FIFA team was impressed with the facilities they met on ground at the stadium and commended the state’s administration for its commitment to sports development, especially football.

He disclosed that the team would meet and appraise its findings for necessary observations and approvals to be made.

The FIFA delegation, which was led by Christopher Exley, is billed to visit Asaba, Uyo, Lagos and Benin City to inspect facilities for the 2020 female world football fiesta.

