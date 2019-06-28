Delta community drags INEC to court over voting rights

ADVERTISEMENT

The people of Obetim-Uno Community in Afor, Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State have dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to the Federal Court, Asaba for breaching their fundamental human rights since 1999.

The community in a jointly signed statement by the paramount ruler of the community, Oghene Annie Nwose, the Okpala-Uku of Obetim-Uno, Chief Prince Okuguni, Chief J.E. Okuse, community secretary and four others, asked the court to end“ the constitutional breach, rights abuse and political slavery they have suffered for two decades”.

In a writ of summons filed at the court by their counsel, Barr Collins Osagu, the community is seeking a declaration that the defendants’ removal of the plaintiffs’ electoral activities from Ndokwa East Local Government Area without any justifiable reason is unconstitutional”.

They prayed the court to grant an order directing the defendants to immediately relocate the electoral activities of the plaintiffs from Ndokwa West Local Government Area back to Ndokwa East Local Government Area to enable them participate in subsequent elections like other citizens of Nigeria.

They are also demanding the sum of N500 million as damages against the defendants jointly and severally for unlawfully depriving them of their rights of participating in general elections in Nigeria from 1999 to 2019.

They also demand, “An order of perpetual injunction restraining defendants, whether by their servants, agents, privies or otherwise, howsoever, from further depriving the plaintiffs of their rights to engage in subsequent electoral process under Ndokwa East Local Government Area.’’

The suit number A/FHC/ASB/CS/63/2019, has INEC, its Chairman and the state Resident Electoral Commissioner as defendants.

