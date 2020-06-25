Delta community cries out over incessant kidnappings

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohoror community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State has called on security operatives to come to its aid over cases of incessant kidnappings in the community.

The call came on the heels of the abduction of the community youth leader, Mr. Alex Egedegbe Orukevwe, on Tuesday night along Ughelli-Patani road.

President, the youth wing of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), Comrade Kelly Efemena Umukoro, raised the alarm Wednesday morning.

“You can’t say enough-is-enough until you know what’s enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

“At this point in time, I guess we now know as a people that truly enough is enough.

“Firstly, they attempted to kidnap one of our illustrious sons in person of Former EDP NDDC, Adjogbe Samuel, we kept silent.

“They tried same to Hon Samuel Marierie but God saved him and finally, they have kidnapped the youth chairman of Ohoror community in Ughelli North LGA of Delta State.”

“Mr. Alex called with his own line to inform us that he has been kidnapped and the culprits spoke to his brother, demanding the sum of N30million ransom.

“The incident was reported at the Ughelli police station last night,” he said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App