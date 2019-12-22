Delta begins construction of N9 billion Warri/Uvwie storm drainage January

ADVERTISEMENT

Delta State has announced it would commence the first phase N9 billion storm drainage project to check perennial flooding in Warri, Uvwie and environs.

Delta state governor Ifeanyi Okowa who made the disclosure Sunday at the thanksgiving service of Gbubemi Kpenosen-Ikolo, Commissioner for Technical Education at the Unity Baptist Church, Warri, said the contracts for the projects have been awarded.

According to Governor Okowa, restoring the lost glory of Warri was important and the storm drainage projects were designed to ensure that the flooding of the oil-rich city was permanently tackled.

“Construction of the first phase of storm water drainage projects in Warri South and Uvwie will be starting in January; the contracts for the projects have been awarded at a cost of N9.5 Billion.

“Your Majesties, our desire is to restore the lost glory of Warri and Uvwie and we want the cooperation of everyone for us to have seamless execution of projects,” the governor said.

He commended Ikolo for giving thanks to God for her appointment, disclosing that the Commissioner did not lobby for the position and that, it only came through inspiration from God.

“The appointment did not come from me, it came from God; so, we will return the thanks to Him; the Lord will direct your paths for you to succeed because, the real thing is about the success story at the end and when God directs your steps, it will be a success story.”

