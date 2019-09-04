Delta approves N2.6bn for 2019 UBE counterpart funds, job creation

ADVERTISEMENT

Delta State Executive Council has approved the release of N1.5 billion counterpart fund to Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for funding of primary education in the state for 2019.

Another N1.1 billion was approved for the state job creation office for the 2019/2020 fiscal year.

The state commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this at a post council media briefing presided by Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, in Asaba.

Aniagwu, in a joint briefing with his Youths Development counterpart, Mr Ifeanyi Egwuyenga, said Delta was one of the few states consistent with payment of the counterpart fund to UBEC.

He explained that the state government was consistent with the payment because of the premium it attached to education and resolve that Deltans should have the best of every positive development in the country.

“Delta is a peculiar state and our governor is passionate about education and as such, when the issue of counterpart-funding for UBEC was raised and deliberated on, it was approved by the Exco.

“This has made Delta the most consistent in paying of the counterpart fund,’’ he said.

The commissioner also stated that “because of influx of people to Delta and Asaba in particular due to the peaceful and progressive nature of the state, Exco approved the establishment of one new primary school and another secondary school in Asaba metropolis.

“We know the importance of education to the lives of our people and we are also aware of the passion of the people when it has to do with education. So, we should expect more schools to be established in the future.

“We must give accolades to the administration of our Governor, because a lot of schools were also established during his first tenure.

“It is also gladdening to note that a Project Monitoring Unit was approved by the Exco to ensure that projects executed in the state are done to specifications and delivered on schedule.

“The approval is in line with our governor’s desire to deliver projects that will touch the lives of the people for a long time to come’’, Aniagwu explained.

He disclosed that in addition to other approvals, Exco also approved N1.1 billion as the 2019/2020 Work-Plan for the Job Creation Office, and that all markets constructed by the state government had been handed over to local government councils for management.

“The issue of job creation was also discussed and based on the need to ensure that more Deltans, especially the youths, are positively engaged in the next four years, the Directorate of Youths Development will collaborate with other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to engage the youths,’’ he added.

