  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Declare state of emergency on security, NSCIA tells Buhari
ADVERTISEMENT

Declare state of emergency on security, NSCIA tells Buhari

By Abbas Jimoh   Published Date
The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar
The Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), led by its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to desclare a state of emergency on security.

The council said it was appalled and horrified by the state of insecurity in Nigeria. The council, at a press conference in Abuja, on Wednesday in Abuja lamented that hardly does a day pass without some heart-rending news about kidnapping, armed robbery, violent attacks on and savage/ritual killings of innocent Nigerians.

The statement, jointly signed by Aselemi Ibrahim, Head, Media and Communications; Alhaji Yusuf Chinedozi Nwoha, Director of Administration and Prof. Salisu Shehu, Deputy Secretary-General of the NSCIA, was read by Nwoha.

According to the council, the level of insecurity in the country has reached an unacceptable crescendo that declaring a state of emergency on it appears necessary and pressing.

The statement partly read: “The situation of Nigeria today is desperate and desperate situations require desperate measures in the collective interest of well-meaning Nigerians”.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.