Declare state of emergency on security, NSCIA tells Buhari

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), led by its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to desclare a state of emergency on security.

The council said it was appalled and horrified by the state of insecurity in Nigeria. The council, at a press conference in Abuja, on Wednesday in Abuja lamented that hardly does a day pass without some heart-rending news about kidnapping, armed robbery, violent attacks on and savage/ritual killings of innocent Nigerians.

The statement, jointly signed by Aselemi Ibrahim, Head, Media and Communications; Alhaji Yusuf Chinedozi Nwoha, Director of Administration and Prof. Salisu Shehu, Deputy Secretary-General of the NSCIA, was read by Nwoha.

According to the council, the level of insecurity in the country has reached an unacceptable crescendo that declaring a state of emergency on it appears necessary and pressing.

The statement partly read: “The situation of Nigeria today is desperate and desperate situations require desperate measures in the collective interest of well-meaning Nigerians”.

