Declare emergency on security, northern youths tell Buhari

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on the security situation in the north.

The national president of the forum, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, said state of emergency was necessary in view of the continuous attacks on the region despite efforts by the military to end the insurgency there.

Yerima, who was reacting to the New Year speech by President Muhammadu Buhari, alleged that the security challenges in the north were far from being over and needed a new approach.

He said: “It is only when people are alive and happy that there can be governance. What we have today in Nigeria in terms of security is really worrisome.

“That is why we are asking for the total overhaul of the entire security apparatuses in the land with a view to bringing in other people with new vision, zeal and commitment to deal with the security challenges in the country.”

Shettima urged the Federal Government to reposition the security architecture to be able to deal appropriately with the security threats in the north and other parts of the country.

