Decapitated body of 22 year old recovered from ditch in Jos

Security agents in Plateau state on Tuesday recovered the corpse of a 22 years old known as Mislihu Yakubu who was decapitated in Furaka, Jos North local government area of the state.

Our correspondent gathered from Idris Khamis Mangalle, a youth leader from Dutse Uku that the deceased who was a resident of Dutse Uku had been lured into Furaka on Monday evening by youths alleged to be from his circle of friends.

Mangalle explained that Mislihu had left Dutse Uku in the company of a motorcyclist but were ambushed by their assailants.

He said the motorcyclist had narrowly escaped harm and quickly reported the incident to Dutse Uku community.

“We immediately notified the Police who went to the area on Monday night but could neither find Mislihu nor recover a body.

“This morning the Police returned to Furaka with some members of the vigilante and his decapitated remains was recovered from a ditch. I happen to have seen his remains which was then deposited at the Plateau Specialist Hospital before he was buried around 11am.”

Our correspondent reports that Furaka, Cele Bridge, Dutse Uku, Unguwan Damisa and Rikkos went into commotion late last month when the decapitated remains of one Enoch Monday was recovered from Anguwan Damisa.

The incident led to reprisals that took a religious dimension which security agents said claimed six lives with many houses burnt.

However, the youth leader of Dutse Uku, Mangalle told Daily Trust that they were working with community leaders and security agents to calm tension in Dutse Uku and to ensure that restive youths do not go on reprisals.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tyopev Terna, said he could not respond on the incident at the time but our correspondent observed increased security personnel in the general area.

