Death toll in Niger bandit attacks rises to 47

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) yesterday put at 47, the casualty figure of the Sunday’s attacks by bandits on Kwaki, Ajatayi, Gwassa, Barden Dawaki, Gyammamiya and Alewa communities in Shiroro Local Government Areas of the state.

Twelve people had earlier been reportedly killed in the incident, but NSEMA Head of Relief and Rehabilitation Malam Salihu Garba told Daily Trust that as of yesterday, 47 corpses had so far been recovered.

Garba said: “As we speak, 47 bodies were recovered and buried. Out of the number, 19 were from Kwaki, including that of Sarkin Pawa who was shot and later died”.

He said Kwaki might have recorded the highest number of casualties because it was the first community attacked.

He said out of the 2,000 people displaced, 500 were sheltered in a temporary camp put up by the agency at Erena; while others were at Galadima-Kogo, Zubba, Kodobi and other communities.

He also said those injured were receiving treatment at hospitals at Erena and Kuta; while those with severe cases had been referred to secondary and tertiary facilities outside the area.

