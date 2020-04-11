Death toll hits 10 as NCDC confirms 13 new coronavirus cases

ADVERTISEMENT

The coronavirus death toll in Nigeria reached 10 on Saturday as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, confirmed 13 new cases in the country.

Lagos recorded 11 cases while Delta and Kano had one each.

There are 318 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria as at Saturday. 70 patients have been discharged with 10 deaths recorded.

There are 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT with confirmed cases in Nigeria.

The confirmed cases in states are Lagos- 174, FCT- 56, Osun- 20, Edo- 12, Oyo- 11, Ogun- 7, Bauchi- 6, Kaduna- 6, Akwa Ibom- 5 and Katsina-4

Others are Delta- 3, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-2, Kwara- 2, Ondo- 2, Benue- 1, Niger- 1, Anambra- 1 and Kano-1.

Ten out of 17 patients that tested positive for coronavirus in Osun State have been discharged after they tested negative to the disease twice.

The state governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola disclosed this in Osogbo, the state capital, on Saturday evening.

The governor said the ten are among the 127 Ivory Coast returnees.

He said the remaining seven are responding to treatment, doing fine and that they would soon be released.

Recalled that 110 of the 127 were released last week after testing negative for covid-19.

Oyetola said “I am happy to inform you today that 10 of the 17 patients have tested negative twice for the virus in line with the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, and will soon be released to join their families and live their normal lives.”

“The remaining seven patients are responding to treatment and by the grace of God, shall soon follow in the steps of their colleagues.”

The Lagos state government on Saturday also discharged another four patients from the State Isolation facilities, bringing to 50, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.

The discharged patients, all male, including an 11-year old boy have been released to reunite with the society.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who disclosed this on his official twitter handle @jidesanwoolu thanked health workers in the state for their sacrifice, assuring that, the government will take care of them.

He disclosed that the State’s plan for healthcare will touch every level from infrastructure to welfare to capacity development.

Kano state on Saturday confirmed the index case of coronavirus in the state.

The State Commissioner of Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, who confirmed the case, could not give detail of the patient.

However, he assured that detail of the case would be released at the end of the emergency meeting by the Kano State Task Force Committee on COVID-19.

Daily Trust learnt that the the task force committee is currently meeting with stakeholders in its efforts to contain the situation.

Contacted, the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, who is the Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Hassan Musa Fagge, confirmed that the committee would issue a press statement at the end of the meeting.

Meanwhile Italy on Saturday reported 619 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking its total since the end of February to 19,468, higher than any other country.

The toll announced by Italy’s civil protection service is higher than the 18,860 deaths estimated for the United States by Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile France on Saturday reported a lower daily toll for deaths from COVID-19, declaring a “plateau” had been reached in the country’s coronavirus epidemic, albeit at a very high level.

The French health authorities said in a statement that 345 more people had died in hospitals and 290 in nursing homes — 635 over the last 24 hours — to bring the total death toll to 13,832.

The day earlier, 554 had died in hospitals and 433 in nursing homes, a total of 987.

