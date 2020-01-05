Death of Iranian General: IGP places policemen on red alert nationwide

ADVERTISEMENT

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has placed Police Commands and Formations nationwide on red alert.

The spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Frank Mba in a statement on Sunday said, “This proactive measure follows Intelligence Report that sequel to the recent killing of an Iranian General; some domestic interests are planning to embark on massive public disturbances and sabotage.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “Consequently, Zonal AIGs and Command Commissioners of Police have been directed to ensure maximum surveillance and security of lives and property across the nation.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

Mba said the Police Commanders have been directed to ensure strategic deployments of both overt and covert Police operatives to ensure adequate security and safety of citizens, foreigners especially diplomats and diplomatic missions domiciled in Nigeria as well as the protection of critical national assets.

He also said, the IGP has assured all Nigerians and foreigners resident in Nigeria of adequate security, while warning all potential troublemakers to steer clear of the streets and territory of Nigeria.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App