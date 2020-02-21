Dear Mr President

ADVERTISEMENT

We were still grappling with the agony and sorrow of Auno when news filtered in about the carnage in two villages in Katsina where dozens were butchered and burnt alive by bandits. The NorthEast is going through an insurgency. But have we conceded Katsina to bandits too? Fact is, with each day that passes the security situation seems to be getting hopeless. There is so much carnage in the land. So much bloodshed. So much destruction. So many tears and so much bereavement.

Borno is a war zone. Katsina is a killing field. Kaduna is lawless. Zamfara is bandit country. The Abuja-Kaduna road is a highway to hell. How much further do we have to sink? What is our crime? Where is the security promised us? Where are your famed badges of gallantry? Do you not see how terrible the security situation is? A member of the royal family in Daura got kidnapped last year. The lawlessness was brought right to your doorstep.

Some of us noticed that you skipped Eid-al-adha (Sallah) in Daura that year and opted to celebrate it in Abuja. A surprising break from the norm. Even though it might be unconnected to the kidnap, but it offered a curious angle for theories to be weaved. Did you give up then and prayed for his release like us, the commoners did? The security situation is beyond terrible. You did well to visit our people in Maiduguri after the attack on Auno on your way back from Ethiopia. But it takes much more than a brief visit and a few lines of condolence messages.

Attacks rarely happen in Maiduguri. But what about other parts of Borno? What stopped you from proceeding to Auno? Your citizens were incinerated!! Did you ask why passengers were abandoned without protection? Did you ask why the terrorists had 3 hours to wreak havoc on innocent civilians? Did you ask who was responsible for ordering that passengers are left unattended? Such acts should be punished.

Consequences must follow such actions. You are the commander in chief for crying out loud. These are your men. Your troops. Most importantly, we are your citizens. Citizens who voted you to protect them. The citizens whom you sought legitimacy and trust from. Citizens and not victims. We should not be victims in our lands. You were in Zamfara at the early days of your presidency, donned in military fatigues. You should go to the theatre of war in the same manner and declare a war on the insurgents. Rhetorics are no longer suitable. Visit the victims. Talk to the widows of insurgency. Embrace orphans of kidnappings and banditry. The North is burning. We cannot be battling insecurity with one hand while also attempting to ward off poverty, illiteracy and diseases with the other.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

All we want is peace. But at what cost are we expected to get peace? Should we give up now as we are daily inundated with stories of friction between your National Security Adviser and Chief of Staff? That your NSA cries out is not a good sign. It speaks volumes to why our peace remains elusive. Your house needs to be kept in order. Your service chiefs are tired. The calls for their resignation is not borne out of malice. The calls are borne out of frustration and are of those who are tired of the killings. Personally, I doubt if your Service Chiefs have anything more to offer.

I am certain millions share this same view as well. You need to inject new impetus into this war. The current strategy has peaked out. The insurgents are gaining momentum and regrouping. They recently issued a warning to one of your ministers. Do you understand the gravity of that? Pantami is a public figure who gives sermons at a mosque I visit almost daily in the heart of Abuja. How safe do you think I feel with that threat coming from Shekau? And yet, I do not see any sense of urgency or anger from you. I do not want to believe you have become complacent.

I voted for a war veteran. I expect my vote to be paid back in full. And in full, I mean guaranteed security. You have 3 more years in office. Your security is guaranteed. The average citizen in Auno, Chibok, Damasak, Buni Yadi and Malam Fatori is only whiskers away from a terrorist’s bullet. For once, stand with your people. For once, sacrifice your love for the perks of office. For once, lead from the front.

Aliyu Hassan Aminu writes from Abuja

Related

Download Daily Trust News App