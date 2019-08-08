DEAL: Inter Milan agree £72m deal with Manchester United for Romelu Lukaku

ADVERTISEMENT

Romelu Lukaku has completed his transfer from Manchester United to Inter, with the Serie A club paying £72m, according to talkSPORT.

The striker flew to Milan overnight where he was greeted by hundreds of eager supporters at the airport at around 2am and the deal is expected to be announced on today.

ADVERTISEMENT

He will have a medical in Italy ahead of official confirmation.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday evening, Lukaku’s agent, Federico Pastorello, uploaded a picture to Instagram of himself and Lukaku on a private jet with the caption: “Ready to take off…direction Milan”, and the location set at Brussels Airport.

The 26-year-old had been chased by Inter all summer and manager Antonio Conte was hell bent on signing him.

Lukaku had been in Belgium over the last few days, training away from his team-mates with Anderlecht, and will now get his move to Serie A where his brother, Jordan plays for Lazio.

The former Chelsea manager, Conte tried to sign the striker and has made no secret of his continued admiration and Lukaku is likely to replace Mauro Icardi as the main goal scorer, as the Argentina international has been told he has no future at the club.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App