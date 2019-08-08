Breaking News
#RevolutionNow: Court orders Sowore’s detention for 45 days
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. DEADLINE DAY: Arsenal, Celtic agree Kieran Tierney fee
ADVERTISEMENT

DEADLINE DAY: Arsenal, Celtic agree Kieran Tierney fee

By . Published Date
Kieran Tierney

Arsenal have agreed a fee with Celtic over the transfer of Kieran Tierney, Sky sources understand.

The Scotland international left-back is on his way to London and looks set to sign ahead of Thursday’s Premier League deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal’s initial £15m bid for Tierney was rejected in June, as was a second £25m offer, as it contained too many add-ons and was dependent on the Gunners qualifying for the Champions League.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 22-year-old, who has won five Scottish Premiership titles, made 40 appearances in all competitions for the Hoops during the 2018/19 campaign.

If Arsenal are able to complete the deal for Tierney, he would be Unai Emery’s fifth signing of the summer window.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.