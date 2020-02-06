Breaking News
De-registeration of political parties: What Nigerians are saying
Published Date

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, de-registered 74 political parties in the country on Thursday.

Prior to this exercise, there were 91 political parties in Nigeria.

Prominent on the list of de-registered parties are National Conscience Party, NCP founded by the late legal luminary, Gani Fawehinmi; Peoples Coalition Party that came third during the 2019 presidential election; KOWA party and Fresh Democratic Party, which has presented Rev Chris Okotie as its presidential candidate since its formation in 2006.

INEC, on its twitter handle, said the de-registered political parties “did not satisfy the requirements of the Fourth Alteration to the Constitution. However, one of the political parties, the APP filed a suit in court and obtained an order restraining the Commission from deregistering it.”

This action of INEC is generating a lot of reactions already as Nigerians take to the social media to express their feelings over the development.

We have selected some of their reactions below:

INEC also went on to post the list of the 18 parties left.


But Nigerians want the list to be pruned even further, stressing that 18 political parties were too many.

