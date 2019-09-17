De Gea extends Man United contract until 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

David de Gea has signed a new contract at Manchester United until 2023, which includes an option for a further year.

De Gea, the 28-year-old goalkeeper who joined United from Atletico Madrid in 2011, has won the Premier League, the FA Cup, the League Cup and Europa League since moving to Old Trafford.

The deal – which will see the Spain international earn between £350,000 and £375,000 per week – makes De Gea the world’s highest-paid goalkeeper, Sky Sports News understands.

“It has been a privilege to spend eight years at this great club and the opportunity to continue my career at Manchester United is a genuine honour,” said De Gea.

“Since I arrived here, I could never have imagined I would play over 350 games for this club. Now my future is fixed, all I want is to help this team achieve what I believe we can and win trophies again, together.

“I am committed to continue repaying the fans for all of the care that they’ve shown me during the good times and the bad.”

