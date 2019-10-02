  1. Home
De Bruyne sidelined by groin injury

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne will miss Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Dinamo Zagreb with a groin injury that could also see him miss Sunday’s Premier League meeting with Wolves.

The Belgian has been in sensational form for the English champions, scoring twice and providing nine assists in just nine appearances this season.

“Kevin De Bruyne suffered a groin injury in the win over Everton,” City said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The extent of his layoff depends on how well he responds to the rehabilitation programme overseen by the Club’s medical staff.”

