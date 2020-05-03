  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. De Bruyne eyes swift return to action
ADVERTISEMENT

De Bruyne eyes swift return to action

By . 
Kevin de Bruyne
Kevin de Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne believes Manchester City could resume training in a fortnight, that the Premier League will finish the season despite the coronavirus crisis and that his club’s European ban will be overturned.

The midfielder is also pleased Belgium coach, Roberto Martinez has extended his contract and says he is not interested in a move.

The 28-year-old, speaking to Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, predicted the Premier League season will be concluded unlike the campaigns in France, the Netherlands and his native Belgium.

“My feeling is that we may be able to train again within two weeks,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

 

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.