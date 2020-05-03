De Bruyne eyes swift return to action

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin De Bruyne believes Manchester City could resume training in a fortnight, that the Premier League will finish the season despite the coronavirus crisis and that his club’s European ban will be overturned.

The midfielder is also pleased Belgium coach, Roberto Martinez has extended his contract and says he is not interested in a move.

The 28-year-old, speaking to Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, predicted the Premier League season will be concluded unlike the campaigns in France, the Netherlands and his native Belgium.

“My feeling is that we may be able to train again within two weeks,” he said.

