Dayo Amusa’s movie, ‘Omoniyun’ debuts in cinemas Nov 29

Leading Nigerian actress, Dayo Amusa, says her new movie titled: “Omoniyun” will start showing in cinemas across the country from November 29.

Produced by Dayo Amusa herself and directed by Muyiwa Ademola, the movie tells the story of a nurse named Omoniyun, whose passion for children was unrivalled in her community as she fights for and defend children’s rights.

Omoniyun, alongside her fiancé, Fijabi, who is a journalist confront a tyrannical prince, Sodeke, and his loyalists Elemide and Romiluye, who threaten blood and death over the fate of a violated minor, Fiyinfolu, in a war that sets human rights against tradition.

Omoniyun is a colloquial Yoruba word which means “Children are as precious as coral beads.”

The movie featured Segun Arinze, Dayo Amusa, Muyiwa Ademola, Toyin Alausa, Olaiya Igwe, Nkechi Blessing, Seilat Adebowale, and Bimbo Thomas, among other leading artists.

Released by Amzadol Productions, the movie, which explores the theme of child rights, justice and power etc, addresses some of the pressing issues facing children in communities across Nigeria.

WATCH the movie thriller below:

